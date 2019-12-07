Fort Huachuca's pumping impacts

• From 1902 to 2105, groundwater pumping made on post or made off post but attributable to Fort Huachuca accounts for 19 percent of all pumping in the San Pedro River basin, according to records and computer models.

• Pumping by the fort or attributable to the fort is responsible for 63 percent of all groundwater that is prevented from becoming part of the San Pedro River's year-round flows during that same period.

• The fort's pumping, and pumping off-post for which the fort is responsible, was running a 300,000-acre-foot deficit between pumping and recharge by the early 2000s through 2010 and will be running a million acre-foot deficit by 2105.

Source: Internal report on Fort Huachuca's pumping impacts, written in 2010 by fort consultant GeoSystems Analysis Inc.