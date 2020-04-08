'Punch' Woods, former longtime leader of Community Food Bank, dies at 82

Charles T. “Punch” Woods, former executive director of the Community Food Bank for 25 years, died Wednesday morning after a horseback riding accident. He was 82.

Woods retired from the Community Food Bank in 2003.

In 1995, he led the Community Food Bank's move from its 29,000-square-foot location on South Park Avenue just south of downtown to a 150,000-square-foot building at 3003 S. Country Club Road, according to Star archives.

"Punch Woods had a tremendous sense of caring, a spirited sense of humor and served as a vocal advocate in raising awareness of hunger in southern Arizona," the food bank said in a statement Wednesday.

His legacy at the Food Bank includes the Punch Woods Endowment Fund, which provides funds to organizations that build sustainable local food systems and ensure access to affordable, nutritious food for people, the food bank said.

“Punch worked so hard knowing that people need help today, that it is a disgrace and shame for so many people to be in need of help," said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. '"His commitment to work toward a more just system guides our work today, as we not only help hungry people today, but work to address the root cause of hunger and poverty for a better tomorrow."