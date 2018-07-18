The 3-month-old Australian Shepherd puppy that sustained several bee stings in Green Valley yesterday is now in stable condition, officials say.

On Tuesday afternoon, fire officials responded to the scene in the 800 block of West Placita Canalito in Green Valley. Firefighters were able to use foam to help rescue the puppy, whose name is Eddie.

The puppy was taken to the Duval Animal Hospital after sustaining more than 100 bee stings, the Green Valley Fire District said on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the vet said that Eddie was in critical condition when arriving at the hospital, but is now stable.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott