Puppy store in Marana mall closes amid claims it sold sick dog that later died

A Tucson area pet store accused of selling puppies bred under abusive conditions has closed four months after it opened amid claims it sold a sick animal with one lung that died within a month of purchase.

The tiny Yorkshire Terrier pup, purchased Oct. 4 from Puppy World at Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana, cost $2,700 to purchase, plus another $1,500 in veterinary bills for what was supposed to be a healthy, vet-checked specimen with a 12-month guarantee against genetic defects, the buyer’s paperwork shows.

But the man behind the guarantee was nowhere to be found when Alyssa Madril went back to the store last weekend to confront the management about fate of the 12-week-old male Yorkie her family named Yappy, who died Nov.3.

The glass storefront of Puppy World was covered over with brown paper, with no information left behind to let customers know what happened.

Madril, 39, of Phoenix, said her family is heartbroken and she’s preparing a complaint to the Arizona Attorney General’s consumer fraud division.

“My heart hurts for my puppy, to not have him for even a month, to have stayed up late at night caring for him and watching him suffer,” she said in an email interview of the pooch.