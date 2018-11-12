Purple Heart Homes

For information about applying for Veterans Aging in Place Program, go to www.purplehearthomesusa.org and click on "Apply".

Requirements for the Veterans Aging in Place Program are:

An applicant must be age 55 and older.

Must own their home and have their name on the deed.

A minimum of 10 percent service-connected disability rating from the Veterans Administration.

Those interested in the program can also call Carolyn "Charli" Straight, veterans project relations manager for Purple Heart Homes, at (704) 818-3427.