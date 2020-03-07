You are the owner of this article.
Pursuit leads to rollover crash at I-10 and Ina Road

The Ina Road overpass at Interstate 10 was closed last night after a pursuit led to a crash.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department attempted a traffic stop at 9:45p.m. Friday near Ina and Thornydale roads, according to a PCSD release. The vehicle did not stop.

Deputies pursued the vehicle westbound on Ina until it crashed and rolled over at I-10. The driver fled on foot but was detained. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

