Pusch Ridge teacher earns $2,000 grant for school compost project

Pusch Ridge teacher earns $2,000 for compost project
A teacher at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in Oro Valley received a $2,000 grant as part of Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2020 Unsung Heroes awards competition.
Teacher Caleb Clinkingbeard’s grant will provide middle school students with the resources to build a compost for the school, with an automatic watering system that will grow a garden to supply fresh fruit and vegetables for the school kitchen.
Clinkingbeard is one of 50 winners nationwide and will go on to compete for larger cash prizes.
Voya Financial, a provider of retirement plans for educators, has awarded more than $5 million to K-12 educators since 1996 through their Unsung Heroes program.
Tucson student recognized in magazine writing competition
Tucson student Cecilia Appel, 13, received honorable mention in the May 2020 Cricket League poetry competition for her poem “Wild.”
Her name appears in the Cricket League section of the October 2020 Cricket magazine.
Cecilia has received honorable mention in Cricket at least three times this year for her writing entries, and she received first prize in the November 2019 Cricket League poetry competition for her poem “A Cold Winter’s Evening.”
Cricket features writing of renowned children’s authors, and each issue has a unique writing competition where winners receive recognition and a certificate, with winning entries being published.
For more information go to cricketmagkids.com/contests.
PPEP Tec High School enrolling for the fall
PPEP Tec alternative high school is enrolling for the fall semester.
The school serves students in grades nine through 12, ages 14 to 21, and offers flexible scheduling with day and night classes.
For more information, go to ppeptechs.org.
