Pusch Ridge teacher earns $2,000 grant for school compost project

Pusch Ridge teacher earns $2,000 for compost project

A teacher at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in Oro Valley received a $2,000 grant as part of Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2020 Unsung Heroes awards competition.

Teacher Caleb Clinkingbeard’s grant will provide middle school students with the resources to build a compost for the school, with an automatic watering system that will grow a garden to supply fresh fruit and vegetables for the school kitchen.

Clinkingbeard is one of 50 winners nationwide and will go on to compete for larger cash prizes.

Voya Financial, a provider of retirement plans for educators, has awarded more than $5 million to K-12 educators since 1996 through their Unsung Heroes program.

Watch now: Copper View Elementary School begins in-person classes in Sahuarita A look at the first day of in-person classes at Copper View Elementary School as Sahuarita Unified District begins reopening efforts, on Sept.…

Tucson student recognized in magazine writing competition

Tucson student Cecilia Appel, 13, received honorable mention in the May 2020 Cricket League poetry competition for her poem “Wild.”

Her name appears in the Cricket League section of the October 2020 Cricket magazine.