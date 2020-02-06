Push to recall Oro Valley mayor, vice mayor is 'over with'

But since then, the Town Council has voted to move forward with improvements to the town’s two 18-hole golf courses, Conquistador and Cañada. They also made the pick of Oro Valley police commander Kara Riley as their preferred candidate for chief, and was set to officially appoint her on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Plantz cited those two decisions as examples of “major issues that have been resolved.”

The recall effort similarly had the support of the nonprofit group Oro Valley Thrives, which provided volunteers to help collect signatures at tables set up around town.

But Jennifer LeFevre, director of Oro Valley Thrives, said Tuesday that the group would no longer participate in the recall and would focus on other issues to “keep Oro Valley a vibrant, thriving, fun community.”

She declined to say how many signatures were collected but added “it’s a moot point,” citing their satisfaction with the public safety and golf course decisions.

In a statement, Barrett said she feels good about the council's recent actions.

"I have remained committed to making the best decisions possible for Oro Valley and to serving my fellow citizens," she said. "My decisions were not influenced by any recall attempt, but were based on what would be in the best interests of the Town. I look forward to Oro Valley moving forward in a positive direction."

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.