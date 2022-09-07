 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Puzzling lights spotted above Tucson early Wednesday morning
Puzzling lights spotted above Tucson early Wednesday morning

Around 5:15 a.m., bright objects were seen flying through the sky on the north-facing webcam on the University of Arizona's Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences website

The lights were reportedly seen in other states, including Louisiana, and are said to have been Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites.

According to the online Starlink tracker, the satellites were visible in Arizona early Wednesday morning and can likely be seen again Thursday, Sept. 8 after 7 p.m.

