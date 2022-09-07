Puzzling lights spotted above Tucson early Wednesday morning

When: July 3, 2009 at 3:30 a.m. (approximate)

Location: Tucson, Ariz.

Shape: Circle

Color: White

Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "UFO's ARE REAL: went outside to smoke before i went to bed with my g/f and i seen 2 balls of light moving in strange ways i never seen before and so i brought it to her attention at first it looked like a spotlight but it never had anything attached to the ball of light it was just white and bright small and in the clouds but they seem to be brighter and they were playing some game of dodging each-other and they seem to fly the way a dragonflies do they were both looking the same so if you look away for a sec you can not tell what one was... we all know for sure that it was not man made and if it was its top secret or something theres a few videos on youtube that a few are the same ones so i know I'm not alone on this lots of other people have seen them and theres no way were alone the universe Its never ending right question is how do they get here ? what is that spaceship and how does it work maybe thats us in the future :) its all space and time and different dementions :) More.