Puzzling lights spotted above Tucson early Wednesday morning

Around 5:15 a.m., bright objects were seen flying through the sky on the north-facing webcam on the University of Arizona's Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences website.
The lights were reportedly seen in other states, including Louisiana, and are said to have been Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites.
According to the online Starlink tracker, the satellites were visible in Arizona early Wednesday morning and can likely be seen again Thursday, Sept. 8 after 7 p.m.
13 times UFOs were spotted over Tucson
There was no light distortion around the red balls
When: Jan. 30, 2015 at 1:30 a.m.
Location: Tucson, Ariz.
Shape: Oval
Color: Red
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "THERE WAS NO LIGHT DISTORTION AROUND THE RED BALLS. SAW AN OBJECT MADE UP OF 5 OR 6 RED BALLS, SPEEDING SOUTH, JUST UNDER LOW CLOUD COVER. THEY WERE CLOSE TO 4 MILES AWAY FROM MY VIEWING POINT...CRAFT MADE NO SOUND, BUT WAS GOING AT WHAT I ESTIMATE WAS 300 TO 400 MPH"
Dark triangular object emitting dread
When: Nov. 8, 1972 at 8 p.m. (approximate)
Location: Near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Shape: Triangle
Color: Fat black, shimmery at the edges with a brilliant white light
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "There was a very deep drone hum, not really heard but felt, we didn't move as it seemed that if we made ourselves seen something may happen to us. As the craft passed in front to the NE and about 30 yards from us a beam of brilliant white light shot down to the ground from the (?) front of the craft, and began to sweep left to right down then up as if it were searching for something, When this light first hit the ground the was a disturbance of dust rising, and as it sweeped around you could see dust roiling up. We experienced an ill, nauseous, dread feeling... We about to leave when we noticed that the airbase had came alive, ie: search lights, sirens and military police vechiles ranging along the security fencewe saw this due to our being on a slight rise. We left in our car, and decided to check if the base was shut down, the main gate was closed and MPs were not allowing anyone to enter. The next day the word was that a coyote had set off the perimeter alarm."
Flourescent green fireball over Catalinas
When: April 12, 2014 at 8 p.m.
Location: Over Catalina Mountains
Shape: Fireball
Color: Green
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "I walked out my front door (which faces east toward the Santa Catalina Mountains) about 8 pm to let my dog relieve himself. There are no street lights in this area so it was quite dark. As I was facing east, there was a brilliant fluorescent green fireball that streaked in a downward arch toward the north. I just saw it for a couple seconds before it went behind a neighbors large tree. There are mountains that line most of my east view and it arched below the level of the mountain ridge."
Six white circular objects
When: May 8, 2014 at 11:30 a.m.
Location: Ruthrauff Road and La Cholla Boulevard
Shape: Circle
Color: White
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "My girlfriend and I were at the corner of Ruthraff & La Cholla St when I looked up and noticed 6 white looking round shaped objects in the sky. They were moving in an unorganized pattern back and forth. Sometimes they would stay completely still and then they would move and make sharp quick right and left turns. Sometimes they would pair up and cross each other."
Blinding football-shaped light
When: March 15, 2015 at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Fort Lowell Road
Shape: Football
Color: White
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "I was walking north on Tomahawk Trail between Moccasin Place and Ft. Lowell Rd., when I saw a blinding football-shaped light (that would be about the size of a 2-car garage were one up in the air) in the sky not more than three miles in front of me and roughly 1-2 miles in front (south) of the Catalina Mountains. It was flying below the altitude of the mountain top and moving very slowly from west to east. It then appeared to dissolve—just disappeared and then reappeared after about 3-5 seconds, again disappeared, reappeared after about 15 seconds (still very slowly moving west to east) then disappeared for good." More.
Metallic disk in a thunderstorm
When: July 19, 1976 at 9 p.m. (approximate)
Location: Central Tucson
Shape: Disk
Color: Metallic with blue light
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "One night during a thunderstorm in july 1976, while watching lightning striking outside, through the south side facing back door window of family house at age 8, I saw a very large (300+feet diameter) metallic disc floating stationary inside of the thunderstorm. It had lights around outside bottom of disc, and 4 hemispherical protrusions, and bright bluish light in the center bottom. I was totally amazed to watch the lightning strike the craft several times, and noticed when the light reflected off the highly polished metallic surface."
Chasing giant gray cubes through the desert
When: May 10, 1989 at 11 a.m.
Location: Downtown Tucson to I-10
Shape: Gray
Color: Cube
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "Looking northwest from downtown Tucson I saw two dark gray cubes, roughly the size of small houses, at a height of approx. 400 feet, in loose formation, traveling horizontally toward the west northwest. My female friend and I (we were both students at the University of Arizona at the time, living off campus), hopped on my motorcycle, a 1985 Honda 500cc Interceptor, and began pursuit, heading toward Phoenix on Interstate 10. I was riding in excess of 90 mph
...I got within a quarter mile..they were dark gray..matte finish..no visible protrusions, holes, or lights..just plain gray cubes...traveling together..but moving independently, bobbing up and down. I reported it to David Monthan AFB...after playing phone tag for 30 minutes, mostly on hold, they told me that the giant cubes we saw were marker ribbons dropped by the Air Force."
Lime green light in a cul-de-sac
When: June 19, 1998 at 4 p.m.
Location: Neighborhood cul-de-sac in Tucson, Ariz.
Shape: Unknown
Color: Lime green
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "After putting the clothes in the washer I opened the door to the house, to go back inside. The door, is the kind, that when open, it automatically shuts close, real fast. Well, I opened the door, and all of a sudden, my entire garage is flooded in a bright neon lime-green light. I turn around and see that the entire neighborhood is flooded in this light. Everywhere I looked, everything was covered in this light, as if someone was holding a light, right over our cul-de-sac. I didn't see any object, but after about 10 seconds, of being in light, this huge shadow came out of nowhere and then flew off to the western sky. And then there was this weird wind (like a suction) and the trees blew along with other debris, to the west and then stopped. The light "flew" off too, and everything turned back to normal. I turned around and started to walk back in the house. Now, all this time, the door has been opened. And if you recall, I told you that it was one of those sprung doors, that shut as quickly as it opened. Well, right then and there, the door shut, right over my left foot, ripping up my nail on my big toe. The Dr. said, the nail would never grow back, because the nerves had been lifted out, but it did, and to this day, my toe has a nail. Something, my Dr. said was a "miracle."
Impossible eclipse of crescent moon
When: April 20, 2015 at 7:45 p.m.
Location: Desert, Tucson, Ariz.
Shape: Unknown
Color: Shadow
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "I was running in the desert, away from ambient lights under clear sky. I watched an eclipse of the crescent moon. Crescent light shrank to a point at bottom of moon, a few minutes of darkness, then point lit again, expanded back to crescent. I thought it was an eclipse, but now i realize this is impossible, the crescent moon is in front of the earth. This means that an object larger than the moon passed before the moon." More.
Basketball sphere over golf resort
When: Sept. 29, 2014 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Catalina Foothills
Shape: Basketball
Color: White, red, green
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "On 2nd floor balcony, cool night, saw bright off-white sphere surround with flashing red and some green around it (like a distance star shining), the size of a basketball from where I was standing, about 0.5 miles distance, mountain range in the background, houses, this looked like it was over one of the golf resorts. It shot straight up in the sky within the valley, stopped around the top of the mountain range for a moment, slowing descended, stopped half way down, slowly descended again and began to swirl slowly around the top of some houses then I lost sight...I can tell the way it moved it was definitely a ufo. I actually called the resort and there wasn't any "fireworks" last night she said, told her what I saw and can tell she didn't believe or care about it." More.
UFOs ARE REAL
When: July 3, 2009 at 3:30 a.m. (approximate)
Location: Tucson, Ariz.
Shape: Circle
Color: White
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "UFO's ARE REAL: went outside to smoke before i went to bed with my g/f and i seen 2 balls of light moving in strange ways i never seen before and so i brought it to her attention at first it looked like a spotlight but it never had anything attached to the ball of light it was just white and bright small and in the clouds but they seem to be brighter and they were playing some game of dodging each-other and they seem to fly the way a dragonflies do they were both looking the same so if you look away for a sec you can not tell what one was... we all know for sure that it was not man made and if it was its top secret or something theres a few videos on youtube that a few are the same ones so i know I'm not alone on this lots of other people have seen them and theres no way were alone the universe Its never ending right question is how do they get here ? what is that spaceship and how does it work maybe thats us in the future :) its all space and time and different dementions :) More.
Waving at a plane on fire
When: May 5, 2012 at 8:20 p.m.
Location: Tucson, Ariz.
Shape: Fireball
Color: N/A
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "walked outside to see super moon & saw 1 first, almost looked like a plane on fire was low no sound -another followed when 2 of us were waving it slowed and almost looked still for a moment then trailed in a perfect line north." More.
Big round mirror on A Mountain
When: Sept. 18, 2013 at 11 p.m.
Location: A Mountain
Shape: Circle
Color: N/A
Detail highlights as reported to nuforc.org: "Me and two other truck drivers coming west on I-10, straight in front of us was the mountain that has the big A on the west side. We were still on the east side of the mountain coming toward it when we witness something probably about 48 to 50 foot in diameter look like somebody was holding a big round mirror with the sun shining off of it floating across the top of that mountain and started coming down into the valley of Tucson. About that time three US Air Force fighter jets come screaming over the top of us going from east to west towards the object did before the Jets could get close the object shot straight in the air and disappeared." More.