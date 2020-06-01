Quail Creek women's group to hold baby shower for Guard families

The Women of Quail Creek group is helping expecting families of members of the 162nd Air National Guard in Tucson.

The women's group is holding a baby shower for new moms and dads of the 162nd on June 13. The event is private.

Last year, the organization produced 1,400 handmade items like diaper bags, burp cloths, neck pillows, bibs and blankets that were given to the military families.

During the baby shower guest are treated to lunch and there are games and raffles for bigger prizes such as strollers and car seats.

Quail Creek is a 55 and older community in Green Valley that is part of the Robson Resort Communities.