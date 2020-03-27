3 questions with a top state health official about coronavirus preparedness in Arizona

Earlier this week, the state's Department of Health Services announced the need to double our hospital and ICU bed capacity as we near the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona.

Jessica Rigler, assistant director of public health preparedness for the Arizona Department of Health Services, answers a few questions about preparedness:

Other regions impacted by the COVID-19 virus have created places where people who tested positive can go to wait out there symptoms rather than take the virus home to other family members. Is there anything like this in the works anywhere in Arizona?

At this time, there are no facilities designated for this purpose, but it is a strategy we are considering as part of our comprehensive planning efforts.

People are concerned about the need for more hospital beds and are wondering what the state is doing to support counties in this effort. Can you please provide information about this?

There are several steps being taken to address this: