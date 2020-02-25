Quillbert, the porcupine at Tucson's Desert Museum, has died

A porcupine at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum died last week, museum officials said.

Quillbert, the North American porcupine, was experiencing gastrointestinal issues for two days before he died Wednesday, February 19, the museum said in a Facebook post. He was 2 years old.

Quillbert was born in Minnesota in 2017 and joined the museum in April.

His necropsy at the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab will reveal more about his death, the post said. The necropsy results will also be Quillberts final contribution to his and other species’ survival, the museum said. Results may take up to two months, the post said.

Shawnee Riplog-Peterson, a mammalogy and ornithology curator at the museum, said Quillbert adapted to Tucson and the Sonoran Desert quickly.

His favorite foods were corn, broccoli, jicama and palo verde logs, in that order, Riplog-Peterson said. Quillbert was always excited about food, so museum employees were able to use that as a training tool, she said.

"He was kind of a sneak," Riplog-Peterson said. “He would try to get into the keeper service area.”