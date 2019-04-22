What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jerry Neely.
Nominated by: Timothy Schulz.
- Why: For his work at the Quincie Douglas Center. Neely was nominated by Schulz, who works with Neely at the center. Schulz, who has cerebral palsy and is quadriplegic, said Neely makes him feel like an important part of the Quincie Douglas family. “Jerry has opened his arms and his heart in providing me an opportunity to be part of his work staff as a greeter at the front desk and for the senior center at Quincie Douglas,” Schulz wrote in his nomination letter. Schulz said Neely always has a smile on his face and kind words to everyone who comes to the center.
“He manages for the many needs of the Pueblo Gardens and surrounding community, from weekly food bank deliveries to those in need, to a community garden, to numerous holiday events for both families and seniors in the area,” Schulz wrote. He said the center for Neely is “much more than a job,” and that Neely brings happiness to the many lives he touches. “Jerry means the world to me, helps me find a sense of purpose every day,” Schulz wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.