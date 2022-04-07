Rabbit owners in Tucson urged to vaccinate against deadly virus

The Pima Animal Care Center is urging owners to vaccinate their outdoor-housed rabbits against Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus after the disease began appearing in local pets.

“This is the third year that the virus has been detected in Southern Arizona, but it’s the first time rabbits coming through PACC have tested positive,” said Director of Veterinary Services, Jennifer Wilcox, in a PACC news release.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, also known as RHDV2, is an introduced virus that causes rampant, swift death in domestic and wild rabbits, the news release said. The virus causes fever, lethargy, hemorrhage, seizures and acute deaths in rabbits.

Recently, a group of 15 pet rabbits were surrendered to PACC, but died despite rapid vaccination, the news release said.

The disease is not contagious to other animals or humans, the news release said. It has been detected in pet rabbits, rabbit food and wild rabbit populations. Southern Arizona now lists the disease as “endemic,” meaning it can’t be eradicated.

The virus lasts for months in contaminated environments, even in extreme heat. It can be spread by any secretions of infected rabbits, contaminated food, equipment, insects, native predators and boots and other husbandry items, the news release said.

“So far, the number of infected rabbits has been fairly small, but we want pet owners to take precautions, because this virus is deadly,” Wilcox said. “We have not seen any rabbits survive RHDV2. Ideally, all pet rabbits should be vaccinated twice and housed indoors.”

Rabbit owners in need of assistance should reach out to the PACC Pet Support Center. Select private exotic animal clinics have the ability to vaccinate pet rabbits.

