Race relations forum for Tucson kids, parents planned amid protests, riots

TUSD is holding a virtual parent/student forum on race relations to discuss civil unrest in the nation, listen to concerns and share resources.

In a Zoom meeting Thursday evening, parents and students will have the opportunity to hear from and speak with Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Diversity Kinasha Brown, the directors of Native American, Mexican American and African American student services and other district leaders.

"In the middle of this pandemic, civil and racial unrest has erupted across our nation," says the Facebook invite. "The recent racial incidents from Ahmaud Arbery to George Floyd have left many in our community, including our students, with intense emotions, uncertainty, and stress. Parents and educators have asked that we come together to talk, support one another, seek understanding and identify strategies to promote safety for our students."

The forum discussion points are feelings in this moment, listening with respect and empathy, self-care and wellness resources, and ways that youth can have a voice, contribute to cultural respect and have a positive impact on society.

The meeting is on Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m.

To join the Zoom meeting go to bit.ly/2Y1X21T, with meeting ID: 883 8037 2403 and password: 054602. Space is limited to 300 participants, which will also be broken into smaller breakout groups.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.