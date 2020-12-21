Radio personality Rich Berra passes out 200 children’s book to Wright Elementary students

Radio personality Berra hands out 200 kids’ books

Wright Elementary students received a visit and 200 books from radio personality Rich Berra from the JohnJay and Rich Show.

Wright Principal Deanna Campos called into the radio show because the hosts were asking for positives from 2020.

“They loved my energy,” Campos says. “And Rich said he was going to donate 100 books.”

He showed up at the school the next day with his publisher and 200 copies of his children’s book “The Tale of Christmas Steve.”

Berra passed out the books directly to students using the in-person learning spaces. And the following week, the rest were handed out to children during the school’s drive-thru toy give away, where Ray Flores from El Charro, Prime Leaf, Pantano Christian and Invigorate Acupuncture donated hundreds of toys.

“We gave each car gifts!” Campos said. “The street was packed and never stopped.”

