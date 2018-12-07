Tucson received a bit of rain last night, with more thunderstorms — and possible fog — expected to continue today.
A Dense Fog Advisory was put in place early this morning for areas south and east of Tucson. The advisory is put in effect when widespread dense fog develops, making traveling visually difficult. The advisory was expected to end at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
As for Tucson, the city should expect a cloudy day with possible showers. The rain should end by the weekend.
High: 61
Low: 45
Currently
Mostly Cloudy, 56.8
Wind 0 MPH SW, 78% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
11 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 57.5
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 57% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Thunderstorm, 58.0
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 60% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 2
1 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 59.2
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 47% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 2
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.5
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.7
Wind 5 MPH NW, 12% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 59.0
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 58.8
Wind 6 MPH NW, 16% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 56.9
Wind 5 MPH NW, 18% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 55.2
Wind 4 MPH NW, 19% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 54.4
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 5% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 53.4
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 6% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 52.3
Wind 3 MPH W, 8% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 51.6
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 7% chance precip.
92% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.7
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 7% chance precip.
95% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.9
Wind 3 MPH NW, 7% chance precip.
97% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.6
Wind 3 MPH W, 9% chance precip.
97% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.9
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 9% chance precip.
98% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.0
Wind 3 MPH SW, 9% chance precip.
99% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.7
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 9% chance precip.
99% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.3
Wind 3 MPH S, 10% chance precip.
100% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 46.9
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 9% chance precip.
99% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.2
Wind 3 MPH SE, 7% chance precip.
99% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 50.4
Wind 3 MPH SE, 6% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 53.8
Wind 3 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 57.3
Wind 1 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 60.0
Wind 1 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Clear, 62.5
Wind 2 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 63.9
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Clear, 64.7
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Clear, 64.1
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Clear, 62.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 58.7
Wind 6 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 56.0
Wind 4 MPH NW, 2% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 53.5
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 3% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 51.5
Wind 2 MPH W, 3% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 49.8
Wind 2 MPH S, 4% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0