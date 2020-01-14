Rainy weather making its way to the Old Pueblo

7 Day Forecast
Conditions will remain mostly clear in Tucson today but changes are coming over the next two days, the National Weather Service says.
A storm system will bring a good chance for showers Wednesday evening and into Friday morning. There will likely be less than .25 inches of rain in the valleys during this time.
Weather officials say 1 to 4 inches of snow could also accumulate on the Catalina and Rincon Mountains.
Expect dry conditions with warmer temperatures by this weekend.
High: 73
Low: 45