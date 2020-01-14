Rainy weather making its way to the Old Pueblo

Conditions will remain mostly clear in Tucson today but changes are coming over the next two days, the National Weather Service says. 

A storm system will bring a good chance for showers Wednesday evening and into Friday morning. There will likely be less than .25 inches of rain in the valleys during this time.

Weather officials say 1 to 4 inches of snow could also accumulate on the Catalina and Rincon Mountains.

Expect dry conditions with warmer temperatures by this weekend.

High: 73

Low: 45

