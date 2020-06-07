Ramblin' Ram gains following on social media as he wanders across Southern Arizona

Then on May 28, Game and Fish posted more ram photos on Facebook, this time taken at the edge of the Rincon Mountains near Colossal Cave Road and Old Spanish Trail.

Based on its body condition and the length and shape of its horns, Tucker is convinced it is the same ram in all the photos.

“We’re going to have to come up with a name for him at some point,” she joked. “The Ramblin’ Ram seems like a pretty good name for him so far.”

His journey so far has taken him across both Interstate 19 and I-10. Tucker said she wouldn’t be surprised if he eventually shows up in the Catalinas, where bighorn sheep were reintroduced by the state in 2013 and now number between 60 and 80 animals.

“If he ends up joining the herd there, that’s great,” she said. “Genetic mixing is definitely a good thing.”

Bighorn sheep are known to cross to neighboring mountain ranges and beyond. Tucker said even long, circuitous trips like this one might not be that unusual. “I suspect it happens more than we know,” she said. “They definitely do move around.”