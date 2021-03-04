Rare plant found near Tucson, Sierra Vista to be added to endangered species list

Only four populations remain, two in Southern Arizona and two in Mexico, though efforts are underway to re-establish the plant elsewhere, including at the historic Canoa Ranch south of Green Valley.

The Fish and Wildlife Service proposal would designate a total of 13 acres in three locations as critical habitat for the plant. Two of the sites are on the east side of Tucson: 3.1 acres along the Tanque Verde Wash in La Cebadilla Estates off of Redington Road, and about one third of an acre at Agua Caliente Park on Soldier Trail and Roger Road.

The remaining critical habitat is on 9.6 acres at Lewis Springs in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area east of Sierra Vista.

“Critical habitat helps focus conservation efforts where they are needed most,” said Amy Lueders, regional director for the service in a written statement. “If finalized, this rule would help us conserve the Arizona eryngo, and the ecosystem on which it depends for future generations.”

Greenwald said his organization was hoping for “something a little more ambitious than 13 acres,” which probably isn’t enough habitat to ensure the plant’s survival. But he said such limited action is typical of a federal agency that has been “beaten down by politics,” particularly during the Trump administration.