Rare talks to avoid lawsuit may pit Fort Huachuca jobs vs. San Pedro water needs

Rambo was responding to a notice the center and two other environmental groups filed in December that they intend to sue the fort and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The suit would seek to overturn a 2014 biological opinion by the wildlife service that cleared the fort to continue operating at full force. Joining in the notice were the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter and the Maricopa Audubon Society.

Silver doubled down on his allegations in a written response this week to Rambo. But he also emailed an Army attorney asking about potential negotiations.

For the center to be willing to negotiate is a “fairly significant switch” in its strategy, said Robert Glennon, a University of Arizona law professor whose book “Water Follies” contains a chapter on the San Pedro.

“The strategy of the center has usually been to litigate, litigate, litigate,” Glennon said. While many other adversaries in environmental issues can develop cordial relationships through communications, “the center is known for not caring about what the other side thinks of them.”

Typically, the center sues government agencies first over environmental issues, particularly the Endangered Species Act, and sometimes later negotiates a settlement.