Raw, rugged desert greets you on southest end of The Loop

Out on The Loop once again, I am heading east not far from where East Irvington Road and South Palo Verde Road intersect.
I meet another hiker, a first-timer on the trail who lives nearby and simply wanted to get out of the house for a quick stroll. We fall easily into friendly conversation. Although he has a relative who was named after the Julian Wash, he doesn’t know where it is exactly. We share a laugh when I tell him the wash is directly below us. We are standing on its bank.
Because of the camaraderie shared by those walking The Loop, these types of warm exchanges are not unusual.
I march on and discover that not far from the intersection of East Drexel Road and South Alvernon Way, The Loop passes beneath Interstate 10. A traveler quickly moves from a more urban setting, into the raw and rugged desert. Though the views of the mountains are ever present, they seem farther away. The desert itself feels flatter, with more dirt and less vegetation than other parts of The Loop. It is stark, yet expansive and wide open.
Further on up the ever-changing path I begin to see evidence of humanity working in concert with the desert and for our community. Trains occasionally pass by on the nearby rails that frequently parallel the path. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base with all its energy and activity is due north.
As the trail begins to approach the Rita Ranch area, the makers of The Loop have created a small, beautiful outdoor Julian Wash information center with benches, shade and a rainwater-harvesting cistern. Huge solar fields are visible just south of the wash.
Between South Kolb Road and Rita Ranch I pass underneath the powerful Joining Hands Arch created by artist Chris Tanz. The sign located in the bricks supporting the Arch explains: “This row of figures holding hands encircles a large Hohokam bowl that was used in communal ceremonies about 1,000 years ago. Now these figures span the path of the park, which is part of a network of parks that will encircle the City of Tucson.”
Indeed, The Loop now encircles the Old Pueblo giving all users a way to interact with the desert and each other.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.