Real estate industry's clout produced 'pro-development' 1993 groundwater law

“Sometimes you can’t go back and fix it …”

That view is “magical thinking,” said Kathleen Ferris, a co-author of a 2019 Arizona State University report that criticized the 1993 replenishment district law.

“I don’t think you can go back and fix it,” said Ferris, a former ADWR director who chaired a study commission that drafted the 1980 groundwater law. “There’s a whole lot of water stored in locations where they don’t know whether they can get it out of the ground. Sometimes you can’t go back and fix it after you allow thousands of homes to be built on a finite supply. Where are you going to get the water?”

Ferris also disputed Gallogly’s view that the 1980 groundwater law has a contradiction in allowing the use of groundwater to meet the 100-year supply provision while still requiring “safe yield.”

“The statute says you can use groundwater. It doesn’t say you can use an unlimited amount of groundwater,” Ferris said.

As for the original, 1980 assured water supply requirement, the groundwater study commission had a clear goal for it, Ferris recalled: “It wanted to push growth to where the water is.”

“Houses will keep going where they shouldn’t be going …”