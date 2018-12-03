The APEX Real Estate Network will be holding a toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army’s holiday giveaway to needy children in the area.
Unwrapped toys for ages from infant-12 years of age will be collected from 10 am. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Walmart at Arizona Pavilions, 8280 N. Cortaro Road.
Most needed items include Hot Wheels, balls, dolls, action figures, stuffed animals, stocking stuffers, DVD movies, scooters, Legos, K’nex, bicycles and bike helmets.
“Stuff the Stagecoach”
Wells Fargo and KOLD News 13 are teaming up to “Stuff the Stagecoach” with food and monetary donations to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The event will take place from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 outside the Wells Fargo branch on North Oracle Road, just south of West Orange Grove Road. This is the 19th year for the event.
Most needed items this holiday season include: peanut butter, canned tomato products, canned tuna or chicken, canned soups,; canned vegetables, rice and beans, pasta and canned fruit.
The public is invited to stop by anytime throughout the day to bring donations for the food bank. The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the food bank.