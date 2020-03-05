Rebel flag will no longer fly in Tucson's rodeo parade

Representatives from the Sons of Confederate Veterans said last week the group has been riding in the parade for more than two decades and acknowledged the group gets complaints about the flag annually. The group said last week that flag they said the flag represented “regimental colors,” which were used during battles to notify other Confederate fighters on the smoke-filled battlefield.

Bob Johnson, Arizona division commander for the group, told the Star that they support of the decision of the committee and that "we appreciate the opportunity to participate" in the annual parade. He added that he was pleased with the compromise and middle ground, saying "it works better than being divisive."

"We understand the sensitivity," he said. "The most important thing for us is to keep our Confederate veterans part of Arizona's history, since many made significant contributions to the territory, and are classified as American Veterans under US Law and by the VA, and Tucson was occupied by the Confederacy in the early stages of the War for Southern Independence. We as the SCV want to maintain our presence in many forums to keep our veterans legacy alive, and have folks understand we do not support hate or white supremacy."