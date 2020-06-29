Reclaimed water is back in Santa Cruz River in downtown Tucson, attracting wildlife

Officials need to ensure water in the aquifer doesn’t leach contaminants from the trash, buried no lower than 25 to 30 feet below ground.

The county obliged, installing small notches at a concrete grade control structure there and at three similar structures in the downtown area, allowing water to proceed more smoothly.

The notches "appear to be working, but we will continue to monitor their performance," said Tucson Water spokesman Fernando Molina.

However, Eric Holler, a retired U.S. Bureau of Reclamation engineer and a frequent critic of the utility, said he's not convinced the notches have fixed problems with recharge of the aquifer. The rise in water levels — exceeding 40 feet — was so high that "the geology has to be weird" in that area, Holler said.

“This is going to be a work in progress as we manage this project,” Tucson Water Deputy Director John Kmiec has said. “We are still studying how the river will react."

The birds and toads are back

Reclaimed water was first put into the downtown stretch on June 24, 2019, to a crowd of several hundred wildlife lovers, politicians, agency officials and longtime residents who were thrilled to see full-time water in the river for the first time since World War II.