Reclaimed water is back in Santa Cruz River near downtown Tucson, attracting wildlife

Vegetation and wildlife are returning after the river’s dry spell this year.

The birds and toads are back

A large wetland area that formed near 29th Street after the releases first started appears to be coming back. Green shoots of cattails are sprouting all over that area, next to yellowed marsh plants that died after the water releases were cut.

The birds, toads, roadrunners and other wildlife that had flocked to the area last year also have returned, said Michael Bogan, an assistant University of Arizona professor of natural resources who has been monitoring the riverfront for the past year.

“There’s an accidental wetland here,” said Bogan, as he stood just above where four small channels of water were rippling through bright green trees and shrubs. “When the water was first released, the channel it created went toward some large tamarisk trees. The trees held the riverbank there in place, and kept it from eroding. That allowed the marsh to form. It was great, not part of anybody’s plan.”

After the county started removing sediment and the trees from the riverbed, Bogan was concerned that might let water speed away and cause the wetland to drain.