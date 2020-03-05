Record crowds swept through Saguaro National Park in 2019

“It’s kind of nice to live in a community with so much support so we can make it work,” she said. “I can say that our staffing is not keeping pace, but I don’t think we’re in trouble at this point.”

Park service records for Saguaro date to 1920, when just 5,000 visitors were counted, though the site wasn’t designated as a national monument until 1933 or elevated to national park status until 1994.

The sharp rise in traffic at America’s spiniest park has mostly come since 2014, when about 673,600 people visited Saguaro.

The previous record for annual visitation was set in 2017, when 964,760 people came to the park.

Those figures only include so-called “recreation visits.”

A special algorithm is used to tease out commuters who drive through the Tucson Mountain District on their way between Tucson and Avra Valley.

Fisher said the west side of the park sees a higher volume of visitors, but the facilities there are newer and better equipped to handle it, so the congestion feels about the same in both the east and west units.

March was the busiest month last year with 186,275 visitors, followed by February with 149,371 and April with 117,802.