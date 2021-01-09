Record heat batters Tucson mobile home residents with poor insulation, lack of cooling

Demands for this service have grown 10% to 15% percent annually the past three years, and the program can’t always meet them, said Scott Coverdale, the group’s director.

“Part of it is economics. There are more and more people who are falling, I’m not saying they’re going into poverty, but who have a harder time keeping up with their homes and paying their bills,” Coverdale said.

Also, last summer’s unrelenting heat was hard to navigate, he said. “A lot of people can put up with heat for a while. They put in a fan and they do OK. This year, we have people who haven’t had cooling for 2-3 years and they say, ‘I just couldn’t do it this summer.’ They have to go hunting for assistance.”

Requests his agency can’t meet often seek help with more expensive air conditioners, Coverdale said. While the program can usually help with troubled swamp coolers, air conditioning issues and other problems often must be referred to other agencies, he said.

A satisfied client of Coverdale’s program is Irene Acosta, who lives in a mobile home park on West Valencia Road, just west of Cardinal Avenue. She was so uncomfortable due to the heat last summer that she had to stay at a friend’s house for a couple months, but now she’s happy with the cooler the home repair program installed.