Arizona Gives Day, the 24-hour online donation effort held April 2, raised $3.6 million for more than 650 registered charities.
The amount was a record and Arizona Gives Day has now raised more than $17 million since 2013, according to a news release.
The day of giving also saw a 13% increase in the average individual gift amount from about $123 to $142.
Arizona Gives Day 2019 was hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, and presented by FirstBank.
Other facts about the day:
- 21,950 donations were received during the 24-hour period.
- 653 of 723 registered organizations received online donations.
- $180,000 in prize pool money was awarded to the nonprofits.
For more information, go online to www.azgives.org