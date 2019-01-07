Recreation sites on federal lands — including Sabino Canyon and Saguaro National Park — have been open during the government shutdown. But visitors should be aware that services are extremely limited at those sites and the status could change at any time if the shutdown continues.
“All of the roads and trails in Saguaro National Park remain accessible to park visitors,” said Ray O’Neil, chief ranger at the park with units east and west of Tucson.
“Visitor centers and restrooms are closed and all public programs and outreach events will be canceled for the duration of the shutdown,” O’Neil said. “We are monitoring issues such as human waste and trash and may be forced to close additional areas if significant issues occur.”
He said the park isn’t issuing overnight wilderness camping permits or permits for special events such as weddings.
“Visitors should be aware that park staff’s ability to provide assistance during any issue — large or small — is extremely limited,” O’Neil said. “Our law enforcement rangers are working to ensure that resources and visitors in the park are protected. All other park staff are furloughed.”
The Friends of Saguaro National Park, a nonprofit association, entered into an agreement with the park to provide some trash collection services during the lapse in appropriations, O’Neil said.
In Sabino Canyon, on Coronado National Forest land northeast of Tucson, parking lots have been nearly full with visitors’ vehicles on some days during the shutdown.
Walkers have trekked up canyon roads and hikers have hit trails in many parts of the canyon.
Some volunteers — including Robert Johnston, a canyon trail patroller in training — were lending their services in recent days. And a small shop in the canyon visitor center remained open because it is staffed by nongovernment employees.
But official information on the status of the canyon and the many national forest sites in the Catalina Mountains north of Tucson hasn’t been available.
Several efforts to get information from Heidi Schewel, spokeswoman for the Coronado Forest, were unsuccessful.
In a response Monday to an email request for information, Schewel said, “I am on furlough” and referred questions to the Forest Service national Office of Communications.
Calls to that office brought a recorded message that said: “Due to a lapse in government funding, we are unavailable to assist with your media request at this time.”
“Snow play” sites in the Catalina Mountains were busy with visitors in recent days, and restrooms near the sites were open.
It wasn’t clear if rangers or volunteers were at any of the sites.