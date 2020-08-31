Recycle truck driver belled for helping neighborhood

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Rene Luera
Nominated by: Bonnie Darby
Why: For his service to a local neighborhood. Darby wrote that Luera is her Waste Management recycle truck driver. She wrote that she had just moved into the neighborhood and had an overwhelming number of empty boxes that she needed to get rid of. “I did not have a large vehicle to move the boxes to the recycle center so I began putting them into my recycling bin — as many as I could each week,” Darby wrote. “One Thursday, I was putting my boxes out and Rene was driving by with his truck. I told him about my issue and he quickly offered to help me deposit the other boxes into his truck so I could use my recycle bin for other items besides my million plus boxes. When he got out of the truck to help me, he had a water bottle in his hand that another neighborhood customer had just given him for being so helpful. So I know he is making an impact on everyone he serves in my area. He tackles his job with great energy, always with a smile on his face and always with kindness,” she wrote in her nomination letter. Darby said the whole neighborhood knows Luera as a hardworking, incredibly thoughtful person who shows pride in everything he does.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
