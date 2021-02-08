Red Cross offers resiliency workshops to military members, veterans, their families

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross offers free resiliency workshops for the members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

The virtual workshops aim to build resilience and coping skills, manage stress and ease symptoms related to trauma.

Workshops are conducted by licensed Red Cross mental health volunteers in small-group discussions.

The next virtual session, which focuses on effective communication, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

Resiliency workshops utilize small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities.

The workshops help participants learn easy to use resilience-building skills and practice them in a safe and supportive environment; all participants have a military connection; participants can attend anonymously and have no obligation to participate in additional workshops; participants direct the conversation and determine which activities and skills to use; participants looking for additional resources or express a need for mental health support will receive referrals to appropriate support sources.

To reserve a free space for the virtual session go online to tucne.ws/1gs4