Incoming resident undergraduate students at the UA will pay about 2 percent more in tuition next school year, the Arizona Board of Regents voted Thursday.
When factoring in mandatory fees, new in-state students will pay $12,671 per year to attend the university, which is $224 more than students pay now, a 1.8 percent increase. The board approved new tuition rates for the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University at its meeting Thursday on the UA campus.
The regents also approved a 1 percent increase in tuition for new out-of-state undergraduates next year, bumping their total tuition and mandatory fees to $36,698 for the year, about $352 more than what is paid now.
Most returning undergraduate students — the UA says 99 percent of them — will not see a tuition or fee hike because they are on a guaranteed tuition plan that keeps their rates the same for eight semesters. Returning undergraduate students not on the plan will see a 5 percent tuition hike.
In-state graduate students will see a tuition increase of 1.9 percent at the main campus, and 1.6 percent at the South campus. Nonresident graduate students will not see a tuition increase next year.
Most mandatory fees will remain the same next year.
The UA is increasing the cost of undergraduate student housing next year by about 3 percent, while graduate housing costs will remain the same as this year.
The board also approved the UA's request to create a mandatory meal plan for students living in the school's new Honors Village, which is scheduled to open in the fall. The mandatory plan will affect about 1,100 students who will be living in the Honors complex, which will include a dining hall. The meal plans will range from $3,100 to $6,060 depending on how many meals are included.