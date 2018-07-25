If you plan to cycle through the 36th annual El Tour de Tucson, now is a good time to register.
Those who register by Tuesday, July 31 will be entered in a drawing for some worthy prizes, including a two-night stay for two at a local hotel, brunch for two at First Watch, cyclist attire, a framed poster, and a membership to Perimeter Bicycling, the organization that runs El Tour de Tucson. In total, the prizes are said to be worth at least $500.
The winner of the drawing will be announced by August 24th.
Bicyclists participating in El Tour de Tucson will take over the city on Saturday, November 17. The event offers four different distances to choose from, with a new route to be revealed next month.
Registration for the event is currently $160, but will increase on August 1. Registration is open on the Perimeter Bicycling website.
Also, folks who ride the main event distance will be entered into a drawing to win a new bike valued at more than $2,000. The winner will be announced on November 17.