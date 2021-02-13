Registration mistakes delaying Pima County's COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A large number of Pima County residents attempting to register for a COVID-19 vaccination have been incorrectly completing the online form by inputting their ZIP code and city in reverse.

Hundreds of users are inputting 21578 instead of 85712 or noscuT instead of Tucson, for example. County officials think they are doing so in the mistaken belief that it will result in their online forms getting extra or immediate attention, expediting the process and allowing them to more quickly make an appointment. But that's not the way it works.

It started happening last week and at first was thought to be a technical problem, said Mark Evans, communications director for the county.

But after extensive tests of the technical process, it became evident people were doing this on purpose, he said.

However, doing so has the opposite effect, causing registrations to be rejected initially and requiring that information to be corrected before applications may be processed.