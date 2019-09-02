The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has opened registration for volunteers to participate in the 20th annual Days of Caring.
The community improvement projects are scheduled for Oct. 25-26. There are 130 service projects planned this year.
Projects for which volunteers can sign up for including painting and weeding, tree planting, mural painting, collection drives, food preparation, planting and other beautification efforts in neighborhoods and at schools, nonprofits, day-care centers and more.
Last year’s Days of Caring enrolled more than 4.200 volunteers for more than 100 projects, making it the largest singular volunteer event in Southern Arizona. Since its debut in 1999, Days of Caring has enrolled 52,364 volunteers who have completed 3,263 projects.
Individual projects typically take from two to four hours to complete. Volunteers will be provided with detailed information on the project they register for, along with a Days of Caring T-shirt for their service.
Volunteers can be individuals or groups and businesses. Volunteer registration closes Oct. 21.
Sign up or get more information at www.unitedwaytucson.org/daysofcaring