Reid Park advocates push pricey zoo expansion option that spares green space

McElroy Herrera also says concept G may not be as pricey as advertised. As part of the stakeholder group, she says members discussed cost-saving measures that could help lower the overall price.

Concept D, the other proposal that emerged among stakeholders, calls for the zoo to expand to the northwest into 4½ acres of green space and 2.11 acres of hardscape while eliminating a baseball practice infield and some of the zoo’s parking lot. This would come with an estimated $3.6 million additional cost.

McElroy Herrera says this plan would obstruct the park’s view of the Catalina Mountains while demolishing mature trees in the area. Most importantly, though, the construction would take away park space that she said is invaluable.

“Reid Park was started in 1925 for the benefit of the people of Tucson, and to have that land available to people in Tucson is a really huge benefit to the people,” McElroy Herrera said. “Providing parks is part of mayor and council’s obligations to the city. And providing a zoo is kind of an option, but it’s not a basic service.”

In order to gauge widespread community input, the city launched an online survey to ask participants to rate their favorite proposals.