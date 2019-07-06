The Reid Park Zoo's jaguar was euthanized Friday at 23 years old.
Simone was euthanized due to age-related health issues, according to a news release from the zoo. Kidney disease and pancreas issues are common in elderly cats of all sizes, wild and domestic alike, the news release said.
She was the oldest jaguar at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo. The association has 236 zoos and aquariums.
Simone lived almost all her life at Reid Park Zoo, arriving in Tucson from another zoo when she was 7 months old.
The jaguar’s coat was darker than the usual yellowish-brown with black spots, said Dr. Sue Tygielski, director of Zoological Operations.
"In the bright sunlight, guests could see the black rosettes typical of jaguars showing through Simone’s nearly black-brown coat, which made her particularly beautiful," Tygielski said “She was always a guest and staff favorite and many came to celebrate her 23rd birthday in March of this year."
The zoo’s animal care staff spent a lot of time carefully observing Simone, monitoring her diet, and caring for age-related issues, the news release said. The animal care and veterinary staff determined humane euthanasia was best for Simone as her health declined.
Simone's sister Nikita died in 2017, also due to age-related health concerns, said Chelo Grubb, a spokeswoman for Reid Park Zoo.
Median life expectancy for jaguars is 18 years old, Grubb said in a news release. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, jaguars are near threatened in the wild. Populations are rapidly declining in southern regions of the United States, Mexico, and South America.