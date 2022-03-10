'Reina Prom Giveaway' brings joy to 30 Tucson teens

On Friday, Arcoverde will wear a golden-green iridescent satin gown to her prom at the Marriott University Park hotel.

She said the giveaway introduced her to strong women who befriended her and plan to stay in her life.

"They are filling the void my mom left. It is so special to know that I now have a community of women that will stand beside me and be there for me. They are going to mentor me and help me with anything I need," said Arcoverde, her voice cracking with emotion. "My nana is so proud and thankful," she said.

Other applicants also shared stories with the judges. One included a teen who lived with her mother in shelters for several years; there were others who live here with relatives and are separated from their parents who remain in Mexico; some live with anxiety and depression that has been heightened by the pandemic; and some whose parents lost their jobs and homes as a result of the pandemic.