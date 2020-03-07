Releases of water into the Santa Cruz River slashed to protect landfill

The river water was “ponding” at a concrete grade control structure lying just north of 22nd Street, utility officials said. Instead of proceeding downstream, river water was staying in place and recharging the aquifer far faster and deeper than expected.

Since June, water levels rose about 45 feet in a monitoring well north of 22nd, and about 42 feet in a second monitoring well nearby. Six other monitoring wells show much smaller increases, from less than a foot to 20 feet.

“We were expecting them to be more uniform along the stretch,” Kmiec said of the water levels.

In one well, the water table had risen to 61 feet below ground, about 10 feet shy of the maximum elevation allowed by the Arizona Department of Water Resources to operate this project.

The limit exists to insure water in the aquifer doesn’t leach contaminants out of the old “A” Mountain landfill. It lies just west of the river, between 22nd and Cushing Streets. Its trash is buried no lower than 25 to 30 feet below ground, Kmiec said.