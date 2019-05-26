Army Sgt. Cread Shuey's services

The public is invited to services May 28-30 for POW Army Sgt. Cread Shuey who died more than seven decades ago in Cabanatuan POW camp in the Philippines.

Shuey's remains were identified in February, and were returned here for burial. His next of kin, half-brother Ray Cates, lives in Tucson.

On May 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., the public is invited to pay their respects at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn Chapel, 5401 S. Park Ave.

On May 29, the public can pay their respects from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a funeral service set at 10 a.m.

On May 30, at 9:45 a.m. Tucson and Marana police officers will escort the funeral procession as it leaves the chapel and heads to Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana at 15950 N. Luckett Road.

Northwest Fire District will greet Shuey with the American flag on display from extended ladders on an aerial truck.