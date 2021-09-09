Rep. Bret Roberts resigns; represented parts of Pinal, Pima counties

He crafted a measure to create a new crime of "violent or disorderly assembly.'' It would have made it a felony if a person, acting with seven or more others, caused injury or property damage while engaging in a riot or an unlawful assembly, both already existing crimes.

Violation would have been a Class 6 felony, which carries a presumptive sentence of a year in state prison.

Roberts told Capitol Media Services at the time that he supports the First Amendment right to march and assemble. But he said protests haven't always remained within those confines.

"It's become the norm, any time something happens where people are upset, they think it's OK to go out and destroy property and things of that nature, assault police officers and this kind of stuff,'' said Roberts, a former constable.

He caused some alarm when he stated the measure was designed, at least in part, to convince people to stay away from some protests.