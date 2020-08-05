You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. O'Halleran to face Eloy farmer Shedd in CD1 race in November

Rep. O'Halleran to face Eloy farmer Shedd in CD1 race in November

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, District 1: Tiffany Shedd, Republican, left, and Tom O'Halleran, Democrat.

 File photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran won the Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District and will face Republican Tiffany Shedd in the November general election.

Shedd, an Eloy farmer, defeated Nolan Reidhead, a lawyer and Payson native who lives outside the district in Tucson. Republicans have unsuccessfully tried to win the district that includes Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation and swings south and west to parts of Pinal and northern Pima counties for the past four elections.

O’Halleran faced a spirited challenge from progressive Eva Putzova, who painted O’Halleran as a GOP-leaning Democrat.

O’Halleran is one of the more moderate Democrats in the U.S. House, a stance that has seen him elected twice in the sprawling swing district.

District voters have only elected Democrats to the House since 2011 redistricting.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A summer day in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News