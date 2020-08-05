Rep. O'Halleran to face Eloy farmer Shedd in CD1 race in November

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran won the Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District and will face Republican Tiffany Shedd in the November general election.
Shedd, an Eloy farmer, defeated Nolan Reidhead, a lawyer and Payson native who lives outside the district in Tucson. Republicans have unsuccessfully tried to win the district that includes Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation and swings south and west to parts of Pinal and northern Pima counties for the past four elections.
O’Halleran faced a spirited challenge from progressive Eva Putzova, who painted O’Halleran as a GOP-leaning Democrat.
O’Halleran is one of the more moderate Democrats in the U.S. House, a stance that has seen him elected twice in the sprawling swing district.
District voters have only elected Democrats to the House since 2011 redistricting.
