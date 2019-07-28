Parts of the Hope Camp Trail in Saguaro National Park east will be rebuilt starting next week.
The work in the Rincon Mountain District is scheduled to begin Aug. 5 and will continue through the end of September, according to the National Park Service.
Large culverts at risk of failing will be replaced by low-water crossings along the trail, the National Park Service said in a news release. The project will require heavy equipment to dig out and remove those sections of the trail.
The end of Camino Loma Alta will be used as a staging area for large rocks and construction materials, limiting parking availability, especially for trailers, the agency said.
The trail will not be closed, but it may not be suitable for horses or bicycles during construction. Trail users will see work areas well marked and should be prepared for the trail to be degraded during construction.
Rich Goepfrich, Saguaro National Park’s facility manager, said trail users should approach the area with caution and always make eye contact with machine operators to ensure it’s safe to pass through the area. Bicyclists should expect to walk their bike through construction areas and carry their bike down trail cuts and back up again, Goepfrich said.
Fees collected at the park are funding the project, the agency said.
“This is one of several projects underway or planned in the near future using Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act dollars to improve visitor services, repair infrastructure and address deferred maintenance in the park,” said Leah McGinnis, park superintendent.
Once the project is complete, the trail will be more sustainable and require less maintenance to prevent or repair washouts, the agency said.