Report: Arizona has recovered nearly all jobs lost during pandemic

“While we have seen some theaters open back up, there’s still some ways to go in order for that industry to fully recover,” he said.

That presumes that COVID-19 has not forever changed viewing habits.

During the pandemic, some major producers made their releases available online as pay-per-view. And even with theaters now reopening, that trend is continuing.

Consider the new production of “Dune,” a remake of what first hit theater screens in 1984.

It is scheduled for release to theaters Oct. 22. But it also is being made available at the same time on HBO Max.

The number of new jobs aside, there are other signs of an improving economy.

One is the “quit rate,” the percentage of people who voluntarily leave their jobs, presumably because they believe they can find better work elsewhere.

It dropped to just 1.6% nationally at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then it hit a historic high of about 3% in April, though the latest figures have it at 2.7%.

And then there’s the question of compensation. With increasing competition for workers, companies are being forced to pay more.