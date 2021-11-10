Report: Arizona only state where COVID-19 the leading cause of death during pandemic

Arizona is the only state nationwide in which COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death during the pandemic, according to a new report Wednesday from the Arizona Public Health Association.

Nationally, COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death, with cancer and heart disease in the first two spots.

There are five states in which COVID-19 is the second leading cause of death, or in which there was a tie for second: Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Texas, says the report, which examined data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 40 states. In four states, it was lower than the third leading cause: Alaska, Hawaii, Maine and Vermont.

Other states that might have competed with Arizona for the top COVID spot on the list have higher rates of heart disease brought on by other statewide health issues, such as obesity or lax smoking policies, said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, an advocacy group.

In Arizona, “we have horrible decisions made around COVID-19 coupled with long-term tobacco control,” said Humble, referring to the Smoke-Free Arizona Act in 2006.