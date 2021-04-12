Report: Biden to pick Tucson's police chief to lead Customs and Border Protection

In an op-ed Magnus wrote for the New York Times in December 2017, he objected to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' attempt to withhold federal funding from local jurisdictions that did not agree with the administration’s approach to immigration.

“The message from Washington is that cities need to refocus on 'law and order.' Yet the harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric and Mr. Sessions’s reckless policies ignore a basic reality known by most good cops and prosecutors: If people are afraid of the police, if they fear they may become separated from their families or harshly interrogated based on their immigration status, they won’t report crimes or come forward as witnesses,” Magnus wrote.

In January 2020, TPD opted out of Operation Stonegarden, a federal program that provides funds to local law enforcement for overtime and equipment associated with border-related activities. TPD had received those funds for more than a decade, including about $600,000 at the time TPD opted out of the program.

The program ran counter to TPD’s mission “and the expectation of the community we serve,” TPD officials said at the time. The move by TPD came after a dispute with federal officials about using some of the Operation Stonegarden funds to cover costs for providing humanitarian aid to thousands of asylum seekers who were temporarily housed at Tucson shelters.

