Report card: Top-10 wettest monsoon season likely for Tucson, dent made in drought

The 10th-wettest monsoon here was in 2011. That’s when 8.63 inches of rainfall was recorded here.

“It’s pretty anomalous,” Hardin said. “This is a pretty big outlier.”

The nearest comparison for how wet this year has been is probably 2017, Hardin said. That year, 6.8 inches of rain had fallen in the Tucson area during the same time in the season.

As of Monday afternoon, the monsoon had dropped 8.23 inches. That’s nearly three inches above normal, and almost 4 inches more than all of last year. For the entire year of 2020, 4.17 inches fell in the Tucson area. It marked a historic low reaching back to 1894, when records began to be kept.

The average rainfall for this point in year here is 5.26 inches, Hardin said.

Although Tucson and the greater Southern Arizona region are still in a drought, Hardin said this monsoon season has been a boon, overall.

“It has definitely helped out,” he said. “And then you can tell just looking out at the desert — it’s very green.”