Reports: Head of Mexican Consulate in Tucson is removed after sexual harassment complaint

The recently appointed consul of Mexico in Tucson has been removed from his position after a sexual harassment complaint, according to news reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico removed Guillermo Rivera Santos from his position, Dolia Estévez, a Sonoran journalist based in Washington, first reported late last month for the Mexican media outlet SinEmbargo.

Rivera Santos, who lacked diplomatic experience, was put in charge of the Tucson Consulate in November.

Personnel of the Communication Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the Star’s La Estrella de Tucson they did not have official information about the departure of Rivera Santos.

In Tucson, the consulate’s communications department said only that it is operating at full capacity. Tucson has an interim consul, Enrique Gómez Montiel.

According to Sin Embargo, Rivera Santos was accused of harassment by an employee who filed a complaint then left her post.

Rivera Santos was notified by the general director of the Foreign and Human Resources Service of the SRE, Moisés Poblano Silva, of his discharge as head of the Tucson consulate on Jan. 31.

La Estrella de Tucson was unable to reach Rivera Santos for comment.

